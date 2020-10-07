Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Long lines as early voting kicks off in Georgia

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Long lines as early voting kicks off in Georgia

Long lines as early voting kicks off in Georgia

People waited in line, some for hours, to cast their ballots in Georgia as in-person early voting kicked off on Monday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

'I'd wait for hours if I had to': Long lines greet voters on first day of early voting in Georgia

 The computer failures that plagued the primary elections in June were again an issue in pockets of precincts. There also were reports of locations with too few..
USATODAY.com

As Arizona, Texas and Georgia become less white, voter suppression could keep these states from turning blue

 Fast-growing Black and Latino populations and more organizing by Democrats have turned Texas, Georgia and Arizona into potential battleground states.
USATODAY.com

Aerials over train derailment outside of Atlanta

 A train derailment outside of Atlanta early Sunday sparked a small fire, created runoff concerns and briefly forced some residents from their homes in Lilburn,..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Long Lines, Technical Problems Hit Georgia on First Day of Early Voting

Georgia's first day of early voting has been marred by technical problems causing long lines in...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Washington Post



Tweets about this

JeffBeck5150Nik

Jeff Beck RT @AureHope: #BREAKING #news Early voting begins in Georgia with long lines, high turnout Race is one of the strongest predictors of how… 3 seconds ago

Lawgirl318

JAKL RT @Ericperrytv: Take a look at the early voting lines at the Cobb County Elections & Registration main office. The person who sent this to… 5 seconds ago

AuntCalls

Orange Death is the new Black Death RT @robertgreenwald: There are reports and videos of extremely long lines at early voting sites in Georgia today. This is racist #VoterSu… 11 seconds ago

Csdk1111

Csdk🧢💰🦅☎🎼🎾🐊 Georgians don't give up ... even though they want to suppress the vote ... don't give up..... https://t.co/fyjbkOYARA 12 seconds ago

NeverGiveUpNev3

@NeverGiveUpNeverSurrender RT @KristenClarkeJD: Long lines for early voting in Suwanee in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Early voting in Georgia underway now thru October… 16 seconds ago

Peach477

Leigh RT @AliVelshi: Early voting begins in Georgia with long lines, high turnout https://t.co/kqLkOMP8EW 20 seconds ago

PatriciaMarieM4

Patricia Marie McGee RT @NBCNightlyNews: Early voting kicked off in Georgia Monday with hours-long waits at some polling locations amid what election officials… 24 seconds ago

DebbieRenee9

DEBBIERENEECOLBURN RT @ABC: Long lines across the state of Georgia this morning as early in-person voting begins in the state. Election officials say the line… 27 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Voters line up in huge lines for early voting in Georgia [Video]

Voters line up in huge lines for early voting in Georgia

Voters line up in huge lines for early voting in Georgia

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published
Voters in Georgia wait in line for early voting [Video]

Voters in Georgia wait in line for early voting

Early voting for the 2020 presidential election kicked off in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Monday, October 12.Voters were seen lined up outside polling stations early morning before they open.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:42Published
Wait Times Improve At New Jersey Board Of Elections Offices As Voters Try To Get Their Ballots In Early [Video]

Wait Times Improve At New Jersey Board Of Elections Offices As Voters Try To Get Their Ballots In Early

Wait times to hand in ballots at some New Jersey Board of Elections offices are being compared to recent long lines at the Motor Vehicle Commission. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02Published