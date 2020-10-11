Global  
 

GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:47s - Published
The risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the disease as well as the judge's seven children.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.


Amy Coney Barrett casts herself in the mold of Antonin Scalia on Day 1 of Supreme Court hearings

 In the first day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats sought to frame their opposition by focusing on the legal threat..
CBS News

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett begin

 On Monday, confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett began. Republicans tried to preemptively shut down any..
CBS News

AP Top Stories Oct. 12 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, Oct. 12th: Barrett confirmation opens in U.S. Senate; Trump returns to campaign trail; WHO warns against herd immunity for..
USATODAY.com
Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing [Video]

Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing

Senator Kamala Harris, a Judiciary committee member and the vice presidential nominee on the Democratic ticket challenging Trump in the Nov. 3 election, said on Monday that Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings should have been postponed due to the recent spate of coronavirus infections at the Capitol.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:22Published

California issues cease-and-desist to GOP, says unofficial ballot drop boxes are illegal

 Election officials have received reports of unofficial ballot drop boxes in Los Angeles, Fresno, Ventura and Orange counties. The Republican Party acknowledged..
USATODAY.com
Sen. Sasse gives 'eighth grade civics' lesson [Video]

Sen. Sasse gives 'eighth grade civics' lesson

During Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Republican Senator Ben Sasse delivered what he called an "eighth-grade" lesson on the difference between civics and politics.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:24Published

Race for the White House: Trump tries to reset campaign that party fears is slipping

 United States President Donald Trump is running out of time to recover from a series of self-inflicted setbacks that have rattled his base of support and..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump holds first rally since contracting Covid

 Just a week after his release from the hospital, President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday for the first time since contracting the..
New Zealand Herald

Nevada man's COVID-19 reinfection, the first in the US, is 'yellow caution light' about risk of coronavirus

 A 25-year-old Nevada man is the first American confirmed to have been infected twice with COVID-19. He was sicker the second time.
 
USATODAY.com

Racism turned their neighborhood into 'Cancer Alley.' Now they're dying from COVID-19.

 Americans living in "Cancer Alley" suffer from high rates of cancer. In this six-part series, USA TODAY investigates how racism fuels COVID-19 deaths.
 
USATODAY.com

'An unbelievable chain of oppression': America's history of racism was a preexisting condition for COVID-19

 In a six-part series, USA TODAY investigates how racist policies of the past and present have fueled high COVID-19 deaths in communities of color.
 
USATODAY.com

Amy Coney Barrett's opening statement at Supreme Court confirmation hearing

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett spoke about her family, her education, and the lessons she learned from clerking for Justice Antonin Scalia, on the first day of her..
CBS News
'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins [Video]

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins

[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:41Published

Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing goes ahead despite Covid-19 risks

 By Patricia Zengerle Washington - The risk of Covid-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's US Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate..
WorldNews

HRicheal

Helen Marie Richeal The Dems Oppose This Because They Want Complete Control Of The American People. GOP, Democrats Draw Battle Lines Du… https://t.co/SUqeeUDlM5 3 hours ago


