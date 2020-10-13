Orland school prepares for in-person classes

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

Some schools in Orland are getting ready to welcome students back for in-person learning despite Glenn County still being in the strictest coronavirus tier.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live in orland, kristian is there any concern that the move could mean new cases across the region?

That's always a possibility hayley but school officials plan to take all precautions to minimize that risk.

Nats school bell abel sanchez/1st grader: what i miss the most about school is my friends.

Dwayne newman/orland superintendent: we put in waivers for all three of our schools that house elementary students.

We found out friday that the numbers in the community had gone down so our waivers were approved.

Parents greeted the news of in person classes with mixed emotions.

Margaret beegle/orland unified parent: a little worried but also excited, my kids are tired of being at home and mom needs a break.

William tanner/orland grandparent against reopening: i dont think they should.

We are in the purple, in the worst tier, and they are doing this.

Dwayne newman/orland superintendent: the county health department is recommending we open the tk through 2nd site first so we get those kids in as quickly as possible.

Kristian stand up with graphics: mill street elementary which is only transitional kindergarten through 2nd grade, would be the first school to reopen in two weeks.

They would split the students up into two groups.

Group a would go to school monday and tuesday.

Group b thursday and friday.

Wednesday would be online only.

Dwayne newman: we will start probably around 12:30 and go for two hours.

No recess.

We will distribute lunch so students can take lunch home with them.

William tanner/orland grandparent against reopening: there could be a surge in cases after schools start taking kids in.

Jessica medina- sanchez/orland parent thinks schools should reopen: i'm excited i think this is great for their mental health, i don't mind masks i don't mind sanitation.

I understand they don't make the rules they just have to do what they have to do.

Kristian: what would you be most excited about?

Danica sanchez/2nd grader: to be able to see my friends and finally socialize.

Classes would only have about 12 students.

They would have to wear masks.

Schools will screen students before the enter.

Intermediate and high school students wouldnt be able to return to campus until glenn county is in the red tier.

The district is hoping to welcome mill street students on or around october 26th.