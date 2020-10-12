Minnesota's extended ballot counting

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

3 and received within a week, it will be counted.

That means if a returned mail ballot is postmarked by Nov.

Rochester./// a federal judge has upheld a seven?

"* day deadline extension for counting mail?

"* ballots after it was challenged by republicans.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson is finding out what this means for local voters... and joins us in studio tonight.xxx katie and george ?

"* under the ruling, if a mail?

"*in ballot s postmarked by november 3rd and received within a week, it will be counted.

Olmsted county's director of property records and licensing mark krupski says even with this agreement, voters should not wait until the last minute.

Krupsi points out that a ballot mailed in rochester, goes to to saint paul to be post?

"*marked causing a one?

*y delay.

He expects nearly all ballots to be counted by the end of election day... and doesn't foresee the delay having an impact on results.xxx so many ballots are in and so many are still outstanding right?

And then there's the next margin between different candidates.

It's possible it could change your result, but not probable.

Krupski tells me they will update the uncertified results for ballots that come in the mail during the week up to november 10th.

Certified results will occur when the canvassing board reviews everything on friday, november krupski tells kimt news 3 more voters in olmsted county are taking advantage of mail?

"*in voting this year.

As of today, 21?

"* thousand ballots have ben accepted.

24?

"*thousand ballots are still outstanding meaning they haven't