Modinagar SDM resumes work after 14 days of delivery amid pandemic
In commendable dedication to duty, Modinagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Saumya Pandey, who was appointed the nodal officer for COVID in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district this July, rejoined office 14 days after delivering her baby girl.
Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "I am an IAS officer so I have to look after my service.
Due to COVID-19, there is a responsibility on all.
God has given women the strength to give birth to her child and care for the child.
In rural India, women do their household and work related to their livelihood in pregnancy during the near days of delivery and after giving birth they take care of the child and also manage their work and household.
Similarly, it is the blessings of God that I am able to do my administrative work with my three week old girl child." "My family has supported me lot in this.
My whole Tehsil and Ghaziabad district administration which is like a family to me, gave me support during the pregnancy and post-delivery.
District Magistrate and administration's staff supported me throughout my pregnancy period as well as after my delivery," she added.
The SDM said, "From July to September, I was the Nodal officer for COVID in Ghaziabad.
In September, I took 22 days- leave during my operation.
Two weeks after the delivery, I joined the Tehsil." "Every pregnant woman should take necessary precautions while working during COVID-19 pandemic," SDM further stated.
