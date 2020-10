BBB warns of online scams ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:02s - Published 4 minutes ago

BILLING ISSUE WITH THE ACCOUNT.INCLUDED - A LINK - TO UPDATEYOUR PAYMENT INFORMATION.IT'S EXACTLY WHAT THE BETTERBUSINESS BUREAU - ISCAUTIONING ONLINE SHOPPERSAHEAD OF PRIME DAY 2020."THE INCREASE IN HACKINGACTIVITY AND MALFEASANCE ONLINEHAS INCREASE 300 TO 400PERCENT" JON WOLFE - CYBERSECURITY EXPERT AND CEO OFAXIOM CYBER SOLUTIONS SAYSSHOPPERS NEED TO BE BE CAREFULTHIS YEAR.THE BBB ISSUING THIS WARNING -THAT SCAMMERS POSING AS AMAZONEMPLOYEES ARE TARGETINGSHOPPERS -- TO GET THEIRPERSONAL INFORMATION!

THE SCAMINVOLVES MESSAGES FROM SOMEONESAYING THAT THERE'S A PROBLEMWITH THEIR AMAZON ACCOUNT.THEY'VE BEEN KNOWN TO ASK FORCREDIT CARD OR AMAZON ACCOUNTALSO USING PHONE NUMBERS OFACTUAL BUSINESSES ANDORGANIZATIONS TO DISGUISE THEIRCALLS - TO TRICK YOU."THEY'RE INCREDIBLE LEGITIMATELOOKING, THEY'RE VERY SMART,THEY'RE VERY ADEPT AND ONLY ATRAINED EYE IS REALLY GOING TOKNOW THE DIFFERENCE." TO AVOIDTHIS - THE BBB SAYS TO IGNOREANY UNSOLICITED CALLS ASKINGFOR PERSONAL DETAILS.AMAZON WILL NOT ASK FORCRITICAL PERSONAL INFORMATION -OR ASK YOU TO SEND MONEY VIATRANSFERRING APPS LIKE CASHAPPOR VENMO.."GETTING AHOLD OF THATINFORMATION IS MORE VALUABLETHAN STEALING A PACKAGE OFFYOUR FRONT PORCH BECAUSE THEYGET TO REUSE YOUR INFORMATIONOVER AND OVER AGAIN"IF YOU RECEIVE A QUESTIONABLECALL OR EMAIL FROM SOMEONEIMPERSONATING AN AMAZON -CONTACT THEIR CUSTOMER SUPPORT.YOU CAN ALSO FILE A REPORT ONTHE BBB'S SCAM TRACKER.AUSTIN CARTER 13 ACTION NEWS.RIGHT NOW..LAS VEGAS METRO POLICE AREINVESTIGATING AFTER A PERSONWAS STABBED TO DEATH AT A