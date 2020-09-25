Global  
 

Belarus ramps up crackdown on protests, allows police to use lethal weapons

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:42s
Belarus ramps up crackdown on protests, allows police to use lethal weapons
Belarus ramps up crackdown on protests, allows police to use lethal weapons

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus warns protesters they may face live fire, as elderly women pepper-sprayed

 Belarusian authorities threatened to shoot protesters with live ammunition, as the regime of Alexander Lukashenko tries to put a stop to relentless..
New Zealand Herald
EU agrees sanctions against Lukashenko for crackdown on Belarus protests [Video]

EU agrees sanctions against Lukashenko for crackdown on Belarus protests

EU foreign ministers also agreed to sanction Russian officials over the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:37

EU confirms readiness to impose sanctions against Lukashenko

 The Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union adopted conclusions on the events in Belarus, which confirm the EU’s readiness to introduce sanctions against..
WorldNews

Belarus allows police to use lethal weapons at mass anti-government protests

Belarus police can now use lethal weapons in the streets if needed, the interior ministry said on...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Belarus police crack down on protesters, detain dozens [Video]

Belarus police crack down on protesters, detain dozens

Security forces in Minsk use water cannon, stun grenades to disperse opposition supporters demanding new election.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:58
Police use water cannon to disperse mass anti-Lukashenko rally [Video]

Police use water cannon to disperse mass anti-Lukashenko rally

Detentions reported as tens of thousands gather in Belarus’s capital, Minsk, to demand political prisoners be released.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34
Dozens of riot police attack small car during Minsk clashes in shocking display of aggression [Video]

Dozens of riot police attack small car during Minsk clashes in shocking display of aggression

Tensions have flared in the wake of Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko being inaugurated into his position as president. Footage from September 23 shows dozens of riot police in Minsk attack one..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:08