Emma Corrin became "more sensitive" to Prince Harry and Meghan's situation after playing his mother Princess Diana in The Crown .

The Crown: Gillian Anderson on Becoming Margaret Thatcher We sat down (virtually, of course) with the one and only Gillian Anderson to chat about her role as Margaret Thatcher in the upcoming Season 4 of The Crown. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Meghan Markle talked openly about a distinction of hers she would clearly rather do without -- being last year's most trolled person in the entire world. Meghan..

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

Meghan Markle has spoken out about the “almost unsurvivable” online abuse she received, claiming she was “the most trolled person in the entire world” in..

Prince Harry and Meghan witnessed son Archie's first steps during lockdown Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, witnessed their son Archie's "first steps, first run and first fall" during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Emma Corrin insists Princess Diana ‘feels like a friend’ Emma Corrin has confessed she spent so long researching Princess Diana for her new role as the tragic royal in The Crown, that she feels as though she has become friends with the People's Princess.

A First Look at Netflix's 'The Crown's' Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher | THR News Netflix has released the first looks at two of the most anticipated historical figures portrayed in season four of 'The Crown': Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher.

Gillian Anderson and young actress Emma Corrin talk the pressures of playing historical figures Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana on "The Crown."