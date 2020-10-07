IPL 2020: CSK Vs SRH: MS Dhoni's team eyes much-needed win to stay alive | Oneindia News

Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team which desperately needs its batting to click when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Tuesday (October 13) in a battle to keep its IPL 2020 hopes alive.The three-time champions and last ediition's runner-up, CSK are seeking a revival of fortunes after suffering five defeats in seven games.

They are currently at the penultimate position in the eight-team standings halfway into the tournament.