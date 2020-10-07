Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: CSK Vs SRH: MS Dhoni's team eyes much-needed win to stay alive | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:18s - Published
IPL 2020: CSK Vs SRH: MS Dhoni's team eyes much-needed win to stay alive | Oneindia News

IPL 2020: CSK Vs SRH: MS Dhoni's team eyes much-needed win to stay alive | Oneindia News

Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team which desperately needs its batting to click when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Tuesday (October 13) in a battle to keep its IPL 2020 hopes alive.The three-time champions and last ediition's runner-up, CSK are seeking a revival of fortunes after suffering five defeats in seven games.

They are currently at the penultimate position in the eight-team standings halfway into the tournament.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ManiRockey7

Mani_Rockey RT @ChennaiIPL: Super Fan Gopi Krishnan and his family in Arangur, Tamil Nadu call their residence Home of Dhoni Fan and rightly so. 🦁💛 A… 1 second ago

dhaval_pandya18

Dhaval k Pandya, Dear #CSK #mahi #Dhoni you give plenty reason to smile with your performance every IPL session. No worry what outc… https://t.co/pzOURoZ4jY 6 seconds ago

vickyve84860717

vickyvenkat RT @ItzThanesh: Jagadeesan shares what Captain Dhoni told him before his debut IPL match. DHONI bhai says 'No matter what you do, But mak… 15 seconds ago

koyibhee

Dixie RT @Shree1658: Crime toh crime hota hai✌🏻chahe woh 16 yr guy kyun na ho👌🏻16 yr old guy arrested for giving rape threats to M.s dhoni❤daught… 31 seconds ago

haridada_

HariDaDa.. RT @ICC: Mahendra Singh Dhoni – one of the greats. #DhoniRetires https://t.co/qOiWqNQWKW 33 seconds ago

UrstrulyJosh1

Josh RT @mpparimal: A superb catch by MS Dhoni. Amazing reflexes and physical agility. Looking forward to more such magic moments in #IPL2020 to… 43 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s men face Virat Kohli’s brigade | Oneindia English [Video]

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s men face Virat Kohli’s brigade | Oneindia English

Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an intriguing mid-table Indian Premier League 2020 clash on Saturday with both teams battling inconsistency. CSK all-rounder Kedar..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:22Published
#IPL2020 KXIP Vs SRH: Who will win the match, former cricketer CM Deepak predicts | Oneindia News [Video]

#IPL2020 KXIP Vs SRH: Who will win the match, former cricketer CM Deepak predicts | Oneindia News

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad and KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab lock horns today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium with an eye on a win. KXIP are currently languishing at the bottom of the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:46Published
KKR Vs CSK lock horns in today's match, who will win: Listen to CM Deepak|Oneindia News [Video]

KKR Vs CSK lock horns in today's match, who will win: Listen to CM Deepak|Oneindia News

Chennai Super Kings certainly proved why they are one of the best teams of the Indian Premier League on Sunday night. MS Dhoni & Co rediscovered the kick which brought them back in the tournament...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:54Published