Governor Vs CM Uddhav spar over reopening of temples; BJP holds protests

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are engaged in a war of words over the issue of reopening places of worship in the state.

After Governor Koshyari wrote to the Chief Minister questioning if he had turned ‘secular’, now the Chief Minister has responded.

The Governor in his letter had takeN a jibe at Uddhav saying it is ‘ironical that while bars and restaurants have been allowed to open, gods and goddesses have been condemned to stay in lockdown’.

Uddhav fired back saying that he does not need any verification of his Hindutva from the Governor and questioned him whether he did not believe in the secular characteristic of the country.

‘Isn't secularism a key component of the Constitution, by which you swore while taking oath as the state governor,’ Uddhav hit back.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders protested outside the Siddhivinayak temple demanding entry into the temple.

BJP leader Prasad Lad along with other party workers was have also detained during the protest.

