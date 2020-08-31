Governor Vs CM Uddhav spar over reopening of temples; BJP holds protests

Global  
 

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are engaged in a war of words over the issue of reopening places of worship in the state.

After Governor Koshyari wrote to the Chief Minister questioning if he had turned ‘secular’, now the Chief Minister has responded.

The Governor in his letter had takeN a jibe at Uddhav saying it is ‘ironical that while bars and restaurants have been allowed to open, gods and goddesses have been condemned to stay in lockdown’.

Uddhav fired back saying that he does not need any verification of his Hindutva from the Governor and questioned him whether he did not believe in the secular characteristic of the country.

‘Isn't secularism a key component of the Constitution, by which you swore while taking oath as the state governor,’ Uddhav hit back.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders protested outside the Siddhivinayak temple demanding entry into the temple.

BJP leader Prasad Lad along with other party workers was have also detained during the protest.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Maharashtra temple reopening: Uddhav Thackeray vouches for Hindutva in war of words with Governor Koshyari

 Bharatiya Janata Party is holding demonstrations across the state demanding re-opening of temples.
Aarey metro car shed relocated to Kanjurmarg, land to be available free of cost: Uddhav Thackeray

 Thackeray reiterated that the cases filed against activists and groups who agitated to protect Aarey Colony forest would be withdrawn.
Mumbai outage: After major blackout, power supply restored in most areas; Thackeray orders probe

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already ordered a probe into the incident that left lakhs on people in the financial capital of India affected.
Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police in alleged sexual assault case [Video]

Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police in alleged sexual assault case

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was summoned by Mumbai Police in an alleged sexual assault case. The filmmaker was accused by actor Payal Ghosh of sexually assaulting her during “Bombay Velvet” shoot. Kashyap has called the allegations against him “baseless” and issued a statement. The filmmaker has to appear at Versova Police station at 11 am on Thursday. Ghosh had earlier met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshiyari. Watch the full video for more details.

BJP protest outside Siddhivinayak Temple against state govt, demands re-opening of religious places [Video]

BJP protest outside Siddhivinayak Temple against state govt, demands re-opening of religious places

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged protest outside Siddhivinayak Temple against the state government on October 13. They demanded that all temples in Maharashtra should be re-opened for devotees. Protesters tried to enter the temple amidst heavy police deployment and barricading. BJP workers were later detained by police after they made an attempt to enter Siddhivinayak Temple. Speaking to ANI, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar said, "Liquor and wine shops have been opened, even with home delivery options. But who will think about those who want to visit the temple for their mental peace?" "Government is not thinking about small traders whose livelihood depends on temples. Government is full of ego," BJP leader added. Adding to it, BJP leader, Prasad Lad said, "We are demanding that we should be allowed to enter the Siddhivinayak Temple. If they don't give us entry, then we will force our way into the temple. This is a pan-Maharashtra movement as we want that all temples in the state should be re-opened as soon as possible."

Bihar polls | 'Local parties want to talk, will visit Patna soon': Sanjay Raut [Video]

Bihar polls | 'Local parties want to talk, will visit Patna soon': Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena will contest on 40-50 seats in Bihar Assembly polls. He added that no final decision has, however, been taken on pre-poll alliance yet. Raut said that local parties, including that of Pappu Yadav, want to talk to Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena MP added that he will visit Patna next week to meet local parties. RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar comprises Congress and Left parties. While BJP-JDU alliance has agreed upon sharing 121-122 seats in the polls, Lok Janshakti Party led by Chirag Paswan has decided to go solo. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases. Bihar will vote on October 28, November 3, November 7 and the counting will take place on November 10.

