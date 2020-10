Aaron Sorkin On Re-Staging 'The West Wing'

"The West Wing" creator and writer Aaron Sorkin has reunited the cast of the award-winning drama for a special re-staging of one of the series' episodes to encourage Americans to vote.

Allison Janney, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Dule Hill and Richard Schiff reunite for the special along with Sterling K.

Brown who steps in for the late John Spencer.