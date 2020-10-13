Daily Dividend Report: AOS,WSM,FRC,FAST,LNT

Directors of A.

O.

Smith today approved an eight percent increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.26 per share.

The dividend increase affects the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on November 16 to shareholders of record October 30.

"A.

O.

Smith values its shareholders and works hard to ensure they are rewarded for investing in our company," said Kevin Wheeler, chairman and chief executive officer.

"We are proud to say the five-year compound annual growth rate of our dividend rate is more than 22 percent." Williams-Sonoma announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a $0.05 or 10% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.53 per share.

This quarterly dividend is payable on November 27, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 23, 2020 and supersedes the quarterly dividend of $0.48 previously announced on August 26, 2020.

First Republic Bank declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of $0.20 per share of common stock, which is payable on November 12, 2020 to shareholders of record as of October 29, 2020.

The current quarterly dividend is an increase over last year, our ninth consecutive year of dividend increases.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid in cash on November 24, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 27, 2020.

Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.

Fastenal began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011.

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share payable on November 16, 2020, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on October 30, 2020.

Dividends on common stock have been paid for 300 consecutive quarters since 1946.