Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate
England coach Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Kane is fit to face
Denmark after newspaper reports suggested he was playing through an injury against the wishes of his club, Tottenham Hotspur.
Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness England manager Gareth Southgate has played down any suggestions of a club-versus-country row over the use of captain Harry Kane. Tottenham striker Kanewas confined to a cameo role off the bench in Sunday’s victory over Belgium ashe nursed a muscular issue. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published on January 1, 1970
England v Denmark: Match Preview Match preview as England prepare to take on Denmark in a game that could seethem remain top of their Nations League group with a win. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970
Driver facing jail for deliberately mowing down firearms officer Warning: Graphic footage A driver is facing jail after being convicted ofdeliberately mowing down an armed police officer in his Mercedes. Aydin Altun,26, was facing arrest at gunpoint in Tottenham on October 29 last year when heploughed his vehicle into Pc Lewis Crowder. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published on October 14, 0333
