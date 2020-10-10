Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 06:16s - Published
Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate

Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate

England coach Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Kane is fit to face Denmark after newspaper reports suggested he was playing through an injury against the wishes of his club, Tottenham Hotspur.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Harry Kane Harry Kane English association football player

Harry Kane: England boss Gareth Southgate says 'we do not risk players'

 England "do not risk players" and captain Harry Kane "has not had an injury", says manager Gareth Southgate.
BBC News
Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness [Video]

Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness

England manager Gareth Southgate has played down any suggestions of a club-versus-country row over the use of captain Harry Kane. Tottenham striker Kanewas confined to a cameo role off the bench in Sunday’s victory over Belgium ashe nursed a muscular issue.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Kane has not had an injury, says England manager Southgate

 England "do not risk players" and captain Harry Kane "has not had an injury", says manager Gareth Southgate.
BBC News

Gareth Southgate Gareth Southgate English association footballer and manager

'We showed this is a team united' - Southgate & Powell reflect one year on from racism in Bulgaria

 England boss Gareth Southgate and coach Chris Powell recall the night - one year ago - England stopping their game against Bulgaria due to racist abuse.
BBC News

England national football team England national football team Men's association football team representing England

Problem gambling 'biggest issue' - ex-England captain Adams

 Gambling addiction is the biggest issue among professional sportspeople treated by the Sporting Chance clinic, says founder Tony Adams.
BBC News
England v Denmark: Match Preview [Video]

England v Denmark: Match Preview

Match preview as England prepare to take on Denmark in a game that could seethem remain top of their Nations League group with a win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Driver facing jail for deliberately mowing down firearms officer [Video]

Driver facing jail for deliberately mowing down firearms officer

Warning: Graphic footage A driver is facing jail after being convicted ofdeliberately mowing down an armed police officer in his Mercedes. Aydin Altun,26, was facing arrest at gunpoint in Tottenham on October 29 last year when heploughed his vehicle into Pc Lewis Crowder.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Pochettino being considered by both Manchester clubs - Sunday's gossip

 Former Tottenham boss targeted by both Manchester giants, West Ham eye Brentford forward, Liverpool could sign Butland, plus more.
BBC News

Denmark Denmark Scandinavian country

Documentary claims to show North Korea trying to dodge sanctions

 Sweden and Denmark said they would alert the U.N. and are "deeply concerned" about the revelations the film.
CBS News

Chilwell & Trippier to miss Denmark game after leaving England squad

 Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Uefa Nations League game between England and Denmark.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Southgate set to start Kane despite Mourinho´s concerns

Gareth Southgate is hopeful star forward Harry Kane will be fit to start for England when they meet...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Gareth Southgate explains Harry Kane’s absence from England starting XI as Tottenham star is named on bench vs Belgium

Harry Kane was a notable absentee from England’s starting XI to face Belgium in the Nations League...
talkSPORT - Published

Kane has not had an injury, says England manager Southgate

England "do not risk players" and captain Harry Kane "has not had an injury", says manager Gareth...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Southgate: No club v country row over Kane [Video]

Southgate: No club v country row over Kane

Gareth Southgate denies there is an ongoing rift between England and Tottenham over the fitness of Harry Kane.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:32Published
Marcus Rashford applauded by team after being awarded MBE [Video]

Marcus Rashford applauded by team after being awarded MBE

Gareth Southgate said Marcus Rashford received a round of applause fromEngland’s players and staff after being made an MBE. Manchester United forwardRashford received the honour for his efforts in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Southgate hopeful England fans can return soon [Video]

Southgate hopeful England fans can return soon

England manager Gareth Southgate hopes fans will be able to return to Wembley as soon as possible but appreciates the need for caution amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:32Published