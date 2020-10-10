Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate

England coach Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Kane is fit to face Denmark after newspaper reports suggested he was playing through an injury against the wishes of his club , Tottenham Hotspur.

Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Uefa Nations League game between England and Denmark.

Sweden and Denmark said they would alert the U.N. and are "deeply concerned" about the revelations the film.

Former Tottenham boss targeted by both Manchester giants, West Ham eye Brentford forward, Liverpool could sign Butland, plus more.

Driver facing jail for deliberately mowing down firearms officer Warning: Graphic footage A driver is facing jail after being convicted ofdeliberately mowing down an armed police officer in his Mercedes. Aydin Altun,26, was facing arrest at gunpoint in Tottenham on October 29 last year when heploughed his vehicle into Pc Lewis Crowder.

England v Denmark: Match Preview Match preview as England prepare to take on Denmark in a game that could seethem remain top of their Nations League group with a win.

Gambling addiction is the biggest issue among professional sportspeople treated by the Sporting Chance clinic, says founder Tony Adams.

England boss Gareth Southgate and coach Chris Powell recall the night - one year ago - England stopping their game against Bulgaria due to racist abuse.

England "do not risk players" and captain Harry Kane "has not had an injury", says manager Gareth Southgate.

Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness England manager Gareth Southgate has played down any suggestions of a club-versus-country row over the use of captain Harry Kane. Tottenham striker Kanewas confined to a cameo role off the bench in Sunday’s victory over Belgium ashe nursed a muscular issue.

England "do not risk players" and captain Harry Kane "has not had an injury", says manager Gareth Southgate.

England "do not risk players" and captain Harry Kane "has not had an injury", says manager Gareth...

Harry Kane was a notable absentee from England’s starting XI to face Belgium in the Nations League...

Gareth Southgate is hopeful star forward Harry Kane will be fit to start for England when they meet...