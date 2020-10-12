Biggest WWII bomb found in Poland explodes

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:39s - Published
The biggest World War Two bomb ever found in Poland exploded under water on Tuesday as navy divers tried to defuse it.


