Biggest WWII bomb found in Poland explodes
The biggest World War Two bomb ever found in Poland exploded under water on Tuesday as navy divers tried to defuse it.
Polish navy bid to defuse one of WWII's largest bombs near Baltic coastThe bomb — nicknamed "Tallboy" and capable of causing a small earthquake — was dropped by the British in 1945.
