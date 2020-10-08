More PG&E Power Shutoffs Possible Later This Week

PG&E Says PSPS Likely During Fire Weather Watch For North Bay, East Bay Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains



With hot, dry and windy conditions forecast later this week, PG&E officials said more public safety power shutoffs were likely in some parts of the Bay Area during the upcoming fire weather watch... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:48 Published 1 hour ago

More record temperatures possible this week



Triple digits are back for a few days this week with possibly record-tying and record-breaking temperatures. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 03:16 Published 1 day ago