Woman hurls racist, xenophobic slurs at Gisele Fetterman, wife of Pa. lieutenant governor

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Pennsylvania Lt.

Gov.

John Fetterman, was grocery shopping when a woman hurled racial slurs at her.


Wife Of Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor Targeted With Racial Slur Outside Grocery Store

The wife of Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, is coming...
OK! Magazine - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com•TMZ.com


'This hatred is taught': Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's second lady, records racist insults aimed at her

A woman yelled racist and xenophobic insults at Gisele Fetterman, the Pa. lieutenant governor's wife,...
USATODAY.com - Published


C_SalinaH

C. Salina Harris Gisele Fetterman, the wife of PA Lt. Governor Bruce Fetterman was called the N-word while in line at a local grocer… https://t.co/7eFOFoUiPm 6 hours ago

BrentSams1

Brent Sams This is unacceptable 😡 https://t.co/mHwwO5EYxV 9 hours ago

JohnSharpeJames

John Sharpe James Gisele Fetterman, wife of Pa. lieutenant governor, records racist insults aimed at her https://t.co/faF2oDS1Ur via @bctimes 21 hours ago

BCTDanielle

Danielle Camilli RT @CourierTimes: While standing in line to check out, Fetterman said she was accosted by a woman who said, “There’s that (n-word) that Fet… 23 hours ago

pghdrew

Andy RT @bctimes: Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was subjected to xenophobic and racist insults in… 1 day ago

bctimes

Timesonline.com Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was subjected to xenophobic and racist… https://t.co/bgqFh8kaQz 1 day ago

long1300

terry long RT @LDNews: A woman yelled racist and xenophobic insults at Gisele Fetterman, the Pa. lieutenant governor's wife, during a visit to a local… 1 day ago

long1300

terry long RT @LDNews: A visit to a grocery store turned ugly Sunday when Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman,… 1 day ago


Reporter Update: Pa. Second Lady Films Woman Calling Her Racial Slur [Video]

Reporter Update: Pa. Second Lady Films Woman Calling Her Racial Slur

Pennsylvania’s Second Lady Gisele Fetterman talks to KDKA's Meghan Schiller about the social media video that captures a woman hurling racial slurs into her car window.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:00Published
Pa. Second Lady Calls Verbal Assault A 'Jarring Experience' [Video]

Pa. Second Lady Calls Verbal Assault A 'Jarring Experience'

Pennsylvania's Second Lady Gisele Fetterman is speaking out about becoming the victim of a verbal assault at a Braddock grocery store; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:34Published
Pennsylvania's Second Lady Says Racial Slurs Used Against Her [Video]

Pennsylvania's Second Lady Says Racial Slurs Used Against Her

The Second Lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman, of Braddock, says she was verbally assaulted and posted video of the alleged encounter.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published