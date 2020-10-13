Global  
 

Rupp Arena

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Rupp Arena
story at 6p

Concert since the covid-19 pandemic forced it to shut down in march.

L3: abc 36 news white rupp arena to host first concert since covid-19 shut down three 6 mafia with spec ... event organizers say the concert.... featuring three 6 mafia and special guest project pat... will happen on december 11.

Also performing are gem and real gates.

Tickets go on sale this friday at 10 a.m.... and you can only buy them online at ticketmaster.com.

The arena will only be at 15-percent capacity... and seats will be social distanced.

Still ahead on abc 36 news at six.... l3: coming up white working for change "breonna taylor, lexington




