Ivanka Trump visits Fox Valley as part of President's reelection campaign

WISCONSIN --PAYING A VISIT TO THEFOX VALLEY.N-B-C 26'S JENNABREE TAKES US TOHILBERT,WHERE THEPRESIDENT'SDAUGHTER MADE ASTOP THIS MORNING.IVANKA TRUMP BEGANTODAY'S EVENT BYDISCUSSING HERFATHER'S HEALTH,AFTER RECOVERINGFROM COVID-19 --"I thank god he's doingamazing, some of youmay have noticed he isvery energetic."-- SAYING SHE GETSWHAT PEOPLE AREGOING THROUGH."I know what millions ofpeople here in this countryand around the world havefelt in terms of the anxietyand fear when somebodythey love contractsCOVID."TRUMP SAYS HERFATHER HASDELIVERED ON 20-16CAMPAIGN PROMISES,FROM ENERGYINDEPENDENCE --"Who would've imagined adecade ago that thiscountry would be a netexporter of oil and gas?"-- TO THE U-S-MEXICO-CANADA-AGREEMENT --"'How will the dairy farmerin wisconsin like thisdeal?'

Policy is aboutpeople."-- AND SHE BELIEVESTHE PEOPLE OFWISCONSIN WILL GIVEHIM A SECOND TERM."He's so loved herebecause his economicagenda advances theinterests of this greatstate, and are so directlytied to what the people ofwisconsin want."TRUMP SUPPORTERELEANOR COOK SAYSSHE'S GLAD SHECAME OUT TODAY."I totally enjoyed her,she's an amazing woman.".

AND TRUMP SPOKEABOUT ISSUES THATARE IMPORTANT TOHER,LIKE FIGHTING HUMANTRAFFICKING."It's so dear to my heart.Because I know it's beengoing on, oh my goodnessfor the last 15 years thatI've known about it.

Ifpresident trump did not beelected this would'venever been exposed wewoul've never seen themagnitude of peoplegetting arrested and beingtargeted for just the evil,the evil things that's goingon not only in this countrybut in this world.""With president Trumpreturning to Wisconsin thisweekend, the campaigncontinues to make thisstate a priority for theelection.

In Hilbert, I'mJenna Bree.

