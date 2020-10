Sanderson Tower opens at Children’s hospital

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:00s - Published 4 minutes ago

FATHER- GRAY3656 @ 3:55-4:03 "WHEN SHE WASBORN SHE WASNOT THRIVING.

SHE COULDN'T EAT,SHE COULDN'T CRY, WE DIDN'TREALLY KNOW WHAT WAS GOING ONWITH HER AT THE TIME."THE CUMBERLAND FAMILY IS ONE OFMANY WHOHAS A CHILD THAT RECEIVED LIFE-CHANGING TREATMENT AT CHILDREN'SOF MS.THEY ARE THANKFUL TO HAVE AHEALTHYDAUGHTER AFTER 2 SUCCESSFUL OPENHEART SURGERIES.THEY JOINED DOZENS OF OTHERS ATTHE RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY...NATS OF RIBBON CUTTINGFOR THE NEW KATHY AND JOESANDERSON TOWERAT THE HOSPITAL.SOTDR. MARY B.

TAYLOR- CHAIR OFPEDIATRICS-GRAY 366302 @ 5:59-6:08"CHILDREN WILL GET STATE OF THEART CARE IN A PRIVATE NEONATOINTENSIVE CARE UNIT ROOMS,PRIVATEPEDIATRIC INTENSIVE CARE UNITROOMS AND CARDIAC ICU ROOMS."NEW FACILITY ALLOWS SPACE FORGROWTH.THE PEDIATRIC INTENSIVE CAREUNIT HAS 32PRIVATE ROOMS... EACH WITH ABATHROOM ANDSLEEPING SPACE SO PARENT ORGUARDIANCAN STAY OVERNIGHT.SOTDR. LOUANN WOODWARD- UMMC VICECHANCELLOR-GRAY 366301 @ 3:18-3:34 "I HAVENEVER BEENMORE PROUD TO BE THE LEADER OFTHIS MEDICALCENTER THAN I HAVE BEEN IN 2020,IN THISYEAR, IN THIS TIME, IN THIS DAY,MOMENT."HEALTH LEADERS SAY THE HAVEALMOST 700PERCENT MORE SPACE THAN IN THEPREVIOUSNICU.THE SANDERSON TOWER WILL ALSO BEUSED FORTRAINING.SOTDR. ANITA HENDERSON- PRESIDENT-ELECT FOR MS CHAPTER OF AMERICANACADEMYOF PEDIATRICS- GRAY 366302 @10:25-10:36"EVERY MEDICAL STUDENT HERE ATUMMCWILL TRAIN IN PEDIATRICS HERE.EVERY PEDIATRIC RESIDENT WILLUSE THAT TOWER SO WE ARETEACHING AND TRAINING THE NEXTGENERATION OF PHYSICIANS."MISSISSIPPIANS SAY THE NEW TOWERWILL BEMORE CONVENIENT FOR FAMILIESGOINGTHROUGH A DIFFICULTY TIME.

SOTPHIL BRYANT- FORMER MS GOVERNOR-GRAY366302 @ 4:04-4:11 "THEY WILLNOT HAVE TOTRAVEL ACROSS AMERICA, AROUNDTHEWORLD, TO RECEIVE THE BESTTREATMENT.

IT ISHERE."SOTTARA CUMBERLAND- SYBIL'S MOTHER-GRAY3656 @ :52-1:00 "BEING IN ONEPLACE WOULD MAKEIT SO MUCH EASIER FOR FAMILIESTHAT HAVEBEEN THROUGH WHAT WE HAVE BEENTHROUGH."IN JACKSON SHALEEKA POWELL 16WAPT NEWS.

MEDICAL LEADERS SAY PATIENTSWILL STARTRECEIVING TREATMENT INSIDE THENEW TOWERON NOVEMBE