Report: Michael Thomas could miss more time after confrontation with coaches

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas could be out more than just one game due to team discipline per Jeff Duncan of The Athletic.

- saints wide receiver michael- thomas could be out more than - just one game, due to team- discipline... per jeff duncan,- of- the athletic.

- according to the story... thoma- was suspended after talking - back to coaches... following hi- altercation...- with second-year defensive back- c-j gardner-- johnson.- duncan adds that the 27-year-ol- thomas... also yelled at team - trainers, for not taping his- ankle properly... and he accuse- one - staff member... of illegally- going through his mail.

- thomas had already missed three- games, due to a high ankle- sprain... that he sustained in- week 1... against the tampa bay- buccaneers.

- after the saints' overtime win- over the chargers, on - monday night football... head - coach sean payton didn't- confirm whether or not thomas - would