Tremors 7 Shrieker Island Movie Clip - Jimmy Finds Burt

Tremors 7 Shrieker Island Movie Clip - Jimmy Finds Burt Plot synopsis: The film centers on Graboids that have been illegally brought in to a new island resort by a rich playboy as a dangerous form of trophy hunting.

Serving as a twisted spin on The Most Dangerous Game, it is up to Burt Gummer (Michael Gross) to save the day.

Director: Don Michael Paul Writers: Brian Brightly, Don Michael Paul Stars: Jackie Cruz, Richard Brake, Jon Heder