Tremors Shrieker Island Movie (2020) - trailer - Plot synopsis: When a nature preserve in the Solomon Islands is infiltrated by Graboids, Ass Blasters, and Shriekers, two of the preserve's top scientists recruit Burt Gummer, monster hunter extraordinaire, to eradicate the infestation.

While there, Burt picks up a potential new protégé and encounters lost love.

Director: Don Michael Paul Writers: Brian Brightly, Don Michael Paul Stars: Jackie Cruz, Jon Heder, Michael Gross


