WHO Chief Slams ‘Unethical’ Use of Herd Immunity as COVID-19 Response

While speaking to media in Patna on October 14, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi spoke on COVID-19 situation in the state. Sushil said, "Opposition doesn't have any issues to raise and they talk of COVID-19 and today it is completely controlled here." "Only 961 people have died while Congress-ruled Maharashtra has 41,000 deaths. Almost 1 lakh people are tested every day and beds are lying vacant," Bihar Deputy CM added.
