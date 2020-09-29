WHO Chief Slams ‘Unethical’ Use of Herd Immunity as COVID-19 Response

On Monday, the head of the World Health Organisation , Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spoke about COVID-19 during a virtual press briefing.

'COVID situation under control in Bihar': Dy CM Sushil Modi While speaking to media in Patna on October 14, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi spoke on COVID-19 situation in the state. Sushil said, "Opposition doesn't have any issues to raise and they talk of COVID-19 and today it is completely controlled here." "Only 961 people have died while Congress-ruled Maharashtra has 41,000 deaths. Almost 1 lakh people are tested every day and beds are lying vacant," Bihar Deputy CM added.

University of Tampa reports 429 student COVID-19 cases, adjusts schedule for spring semester Since the fall semester started, the University of Tampa has reported 429 students have tested positive for COVID-19. Story: https://wfts.tv/2GXLg3T

The head of the World Health Organisation warned against the idea that herd immunity might be a realistic strategy to stop the pandemic, dismissing such..

The Aarogya Setu app, a mobile application that was launched by the Government of India for protecting the citizens during COVID-19, has now been lauded by the..

Rapid COVID-19 tests that give results 'in minutes' to be rolled out in poorer countries WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the tests, which he said provide reliable results in approximately 15 to 30 minutes, as “good news” in the fight against COVID-19.

GENEVA, Oct 6 (Reuters) — A vaccine against COVID-19 may be ready by year-end, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, without..