Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao joins Congress

Duration: 01:36s
Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao joined Congress on October 14, ahead of Bihar assembly elections.

Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) are part of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) in Bihar under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).With 243 Assembly seats, Bihar will go to polls in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

The results will be declared on November 10.


