Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao joins Congress

MoS Home Nityanand Rai attacked RJD ahead of Bihar Assembly elections. Rai said if RJD comes to power then terrorists from Kashmir will take shelter in Bihar. The union minister was addressing a public rally at Vaishali in poll-bound Bihar. "Terrorists whom we are eliminating from Kashmir will escape and take shelter in Bihar if RJD is elected to power in the state. We will not let this happen," he said. Congress' Akhilesh Prasad Singh lashed out at Rai for his remarks against RJD. The Congress leader said that Nityanand Rai insulted the people of Bihar. BJP leader Bhupender Yadav has, however, come out in support of Nityanand Rai. Yadav said Rai wanted to mean that BJP is strongly fighting against terrorism. Yadav added that Rai made the statement in context of national security. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases. Bihar will vote on Oct 28, Nov 3, Nov 7 and the counting will take place on Nov 10.
While speaking to media in Patna on October 14, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi spoke on COVID-19 situation in the state. Sushil said, "Opposition doesn't have any issues to raise and they talk of COVID-19 and today it is completely controlled here." "Only 961 people have died while Congress-ruled Maharashtra has 41,000 deaths. Almost 1 lakh people are tested every day and beds are lying vacant," Bihar Deputy CM added.
Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, Mahagathbandhan agreed on seat distribution formula in which RJD will contest 144 seats, whereas partner Congress has got 70 seats out of the total 243. "CPI (M) to contest on 4 seats, CPI to contest on 6, CPI (ML) to contest on 19, Congress to contest on 70 seats besides contesting by-poll to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat, and Rashtriya Janata Dal to contest on 144 seats in the upcoming Bihar elections," said Yadav ahead of Bihar elections.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja, BJP MP Pragya Thakur and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar paid their last respect to Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence. President of Republican Party of India (RPI) Ramdas Athawale, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also paid their tribute to Paswan. The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09. Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. He recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. His son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his twitter account.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday. The RJD leader filed his nomination from Raghopur constituency in Vaishali district. Tejashwi said Mahagathbandhan govt will sanction 10 lakh jobs in first cabinet meet. "We will sanction 10 lakh jobs in first cabinet meet if we form govt. These will be government jobs and hence will be permanent in nature. I promise to meet the 'equal pay for equal work' demand of teachers," he said. Earlier, Tejashwi sought blessings of his mother Rabri Devi and elder brother Tej Pratap ahead filing nomination. The 30-year-old Yadav scion will contest against BJP candidate Satish Kumar. In 2015, Tejashwi had won the seat defeating BJP candidate by a margin of 22,733 votes.
Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena will contest on 40-50 seats in Bihar Assembly polls. He added that no final decision has, however, been taken on pre-poll alliance yet. Raut said that local parties, including that of Pappu Yadav, want to talk to Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena MP added that he will visit Patna next week to meet local parties. RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar comprises Congress and Left parties. While BJP-JDU alliance has agreed upon sharing 121-122 seats in the polls, Lok Janshakti Party led by Chirag Paswan has decided to go solo. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases. Bihar will vote on October 28, November 3, November 7 and the counting will take place on November 10.
Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav today (Oct 14) filed nomination from Raghopur assembly seat. He was accompanied by his brother Tej Pratap. Bihar elections 2020 for 243 seats will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7.
