Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao joins Congress

'Terrorists will take shelter in Bihar if...': Minister slams RJD | Bihar polls



MoS Home Nityanand Rai attacked RJD ahead of Bihar Assembly elections. Rai said if RJD comes to power then terrorists from Kashmir will take shelter in Bihar. The union minister was addressing a public rally at Vaishali in poll-bound Bihar. "Terrorists whom we are eliminating from Kashmir will escape and take shelter in Bihar if RJD is elected to power in the state. We will not let this happen," he said. Congress' Akhilesh Prasad Singh lashed out at Rai for his remarks against RJD. The Congress leader said that Nityanand Rai insulted the people of Bihar. BJP leader Bhupender Yadav has, however, come out in support of Nityanand Rai. Yadav said Rai wanted to mean that BJP is strongly fighting against terrorism. Yadav added that Rai made the statement in context of national security. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases. Bihar will vote on Oct 28, Nov 3, Nov 7 and the counting will take place on Nov 10.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15 Published on January 1, 1970