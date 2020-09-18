Global  
 

Coronavirus pandemic: Netherlands return to a 'partial lockdown'

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Coronavirus pandemic: Netherlands return to a 'partial lockdown'
Coronavirus pandemic: Netherlands return to a 'partial lockdown'

COVID 2nd wave drives more European countries back into lockdown

 Northern Ireland, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands are all trying to break the cycle of spiraling infections with short, sharp lockdowns, and others may..
CBS News

Netherlands backs euthanasia for terminally ill children under-12

 The Dutch government approves plans to allow euthanasia for some terminally ill children.
BBC News
Bars and restaurants to shut as Netherlands goes into partial lockdown [Video]

Bars and restaurants to shut as Netherlands goes into partial lockdown

Bars and restaurants have been ordered to close in the Netherlands along with a string of other measures as the country attempts to curb rising coronavirus cases.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:48Published

Bars and restaurants to shut as Netherlands goes into partial lockdown

Bars and restaurants have been ordered to close in the Netherlands along with a string of other...
euronews - Published

Coronavirus digest: Europe tightens restrictions to control spread of COVID-19

The Netherlands is going into a partial lockdown for at least four weeks. Meanwhile, Italy has...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Dutch order bars, restaurants closed over pandemic fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Dutch government decided to close bars and restaurants as of Wednesday as part...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Coronavirus pandemic: Spanish capital region orders partial lockdown [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: Spanish capital region orders partial lockdown

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 03:17Published