Graham praises Barrett as 'unashamedly pro-life'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Wednesday opened the third day of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing by lauding her as "unashamedly pro-life."


Barrett dodges questions on abortion, gay marriage

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing she is not hostile to the Obamacare law, as Democrats have suggested, and declined to specify whether she believes landmark rulings legalizing abortion and gay marriage were properly decided. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Barrett owns a gun, but says she will rule 'fairly' on issue

Republican Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Tuesday asked Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett if she owned a gun and she responded with 'we do own a gun' and added that she'd rule 'fairly' on a case about gun rights.

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins

[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.

 Senate Judiciary chair Lindsey Graham announced late Saturday that confirmation hearings would begin on October 12.
Amy Coney Barrett: Trump US Supreme Court pick faces fresh questioning

 Amy Coney Barrett is grilled again, a day after deflecting questions on her views on key issues.
Barrett pressed on issues facing court on Day 2 of confirmation hearing

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett was pressed on how she would rule on a variety of issues she is likely to face if confirmed to the Supreme Court during the second dayt..
SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett grilled by senators on Obamacare, abortion, contested election

 On the second day of her confirmation hearings, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett insisted she didn't have any agenda against key issues like health care..
Supreme Court nominee hearing: Coney Barrett avoids questions on abortion & healthcare

Eye Opener: Amy Coney Barrett faces questions in day two of confirmation hearing

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett answered questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee in day two of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Also, the Supreme Court is..
Protesters face-off as Barrett hearings begin

Supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett demonstrated outside the U.S. top court as the Senate Judiciary Committee began Barrett's four-day..

