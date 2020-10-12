Graham praises Barrett as 'unashamedly pro-life'

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing she is not hostile to the Obamacare law, as Democrats have suggested, and declined to specify whether she believes landmark rulings legalizing abortion and gay marriage were properly decided. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Republican Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Tuesday asked Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett if she owned a gun and she responded with 'we do own a gun' and added that she'd rule 'fairly' on a case about gun rights.
[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.