Barrett: 'open question' if president can pardon himself

How Does Ben & Jerry's Make A Million Pints Of Ice Cream A Day?



Ben & Jerry's is the best-selling single ice cream brand in the world. It's gained a cult following thanks to classic flavors like Half Baked and Cherry Garcia. The company is on a mission to use ice cream to fight for equality. Business Insider visits the plant in St. Albans, Vermont, to see how Ben & Jerry's pumps out nearly 1 million pints a day. It takes hundreds of workers, special machinery, and a 24/7 operation to package up these pints.

