Dancing crowds in Liverpool 'shamless', says mayor PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:29s - Published Dancing crowds in Liverpool 'shamless', says mayor Crowds of people dancing in Liverpool city centre were a “shameless",Liverpool's metro mayor has said. Police dispersed the gathering at 10pm asbars shut their doors for the final time ahead of new Tier 3 measures, whichcame into force on Wednesday. 0

Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England



Liverpool City Region has become the first area of England to be placed in thetoughest tier of coronavirus restrictions, in a bid to reduce the virus'sinfection rate. The measures were imposed following rising hospitaladmissions, with reports suggesting intensive care units are reaching morethan 90% capacity. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970 Liverpool mayor says images of crowded streets hours before new COVID-19 measures 'shame our city'



Crowds were pictured dancing in Liverpool before new COVID-19 restrictions were brought in on Wednesday in the UK's new three-tier alert system. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:09 Published on January 1, 1970

