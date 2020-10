iPhone 12 announced Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 minutes ago iPhone 12 announced Apple has announced its newest iPhone. The iPhone 12 will come in four different variations this year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend APPLE HAS ANNOUNCED THEIR NEWESTIPHONE.THE IPHONE 12 WILL COME IN FOURDIFFERENT VARIATIONS THISYEAR.THE NEW MODELS RANGE IN PRICEFROM 700 DOLLARS TO 11-HUNDRED DOLLARS.APPLE ALSO DISCUSSED A NEWCERAMIC SHIELD THAT WILL MAKETHE DISPLAY GLASS STRONGER.THE COMPANY SAYS THAT IT IS FOURTIMES MORE LIKELY NOT TOCRACK IF THE PHONE IS DROPPED.THE HIGHER END MODELS WILL ALSOFEATURE ADVANCEDCAMERAS.THE PHONE WILL ALSO SUPPORT 5-G.("WHEN APPLE GETS INTO A MARKETWITH A BRAND NEW FEATURE LIKE 5GSUPPORT, ITKIND OF TELLS THE MAINSTREAMMARKET, HEY, IT'S TIME TO WAKEUP AND REALLYTIME TO START SPENDING SOME TIMETHINKING ABOUT UPGRADING YOURPHONE.")THE IPHONE 12 AND THE IPHONE 12PRO PREORDERS WILLSTART TOMORROW -- AND SHIP ONOCTOBER 23RD.THE IPHONE 12 MINI AND IPHONE 12PRO MAX PREORDERS WILLBEGIN ON NOVEMBER 6TH AND SHIPON NOVEMBER 13