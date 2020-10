Jiu Jitsu with Nicolas Cage - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the martial arts action movie Jiu Jitsu, directed by Dimitri Logothetis.

It stars Nicolas Cage, Alain Moussi, Frank Grillo, JuJu Chan and Tony Jaa.

Jiu Jitsu Release Date: November 20, 2020 After you watch Jiu Jitsu let us know your review.

