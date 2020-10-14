Barrett: Climate change is a 'contentious matter'

When Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was asked by Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris if climate change is a threat, Barrett did not answer and instead said the topic is a "contentious matter" of public debate.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Wednesday referred to 'the good old days of segregation', which he later said was sarcasm, during the confirmation hearing for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, and it sparked backlash on Twitter from his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison who is vying for his Senate seat.