Barrett: Climate change is a 'contentious matter'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:32s
When Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was asked by Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris if climate change is a threat, Barrett did not answer and instead said the topic is a "contentious matter" of public debate.


Amy Coney Barrett

Barrett asked about conflict over 2020 election

 Amy Coney Barrett has been asked if there's a potential conflict in having three Supreme Court justices who were part of the 2000 Bush v. Gore challenge being..
USATODAY.com

‘Severability’ Could Save Health Law, Graham Says and Barrett Seems to Agree

 Warnings from Democrats that Republicans and their Supreme Court nominee threaten the Affordable Care Act elicited reassuring words from both Senator Lindsey..
NYTimes.com
'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham [Video]

'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Wednesday referred to 'the good old days of segregation', which he later said was sarcasm, during the confirmation hearing for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, and it sparked backlash on Twitter from his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison who is vying for his Senate seat.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:07

Kamala Harris

Indian-Americans overwhelmingly support Biden, a new poll shows.

 Kamala Harris has had a galvanizing effect on Indian-American voters — but she’s not the only reason they support the Democratic ticket.
NYTimes.com

Democrats' new super power: Single parents like me are a growing political force

 Joe Biden was a single father for several years. Kamala Harris was raised in part by a single mother. They know the value of my loving family type.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States)

The U.S. Shouldn't Be a ‘Sleazy Offshore Principality’

 Instead of asking questions of Amy Coney Barrett at the first meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse gave a brief lecture—with..
WorldNews

Amy Coney Barrett won't say if climate change is human caused, stating she's not 'competent to opine' on the matter

"I don't think I'm competent to opine on what causes global warming or not," Barrett said during...
Business Insider


Amy Coney Barrett Declines To Say Climate Change Is Real [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Declines To Say Climate Change Is Real

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett acknowledged that COVID-19 is infectious and that smoking cigarettes causes cancer, but would not say that climate change is real, calling it a “very..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:19