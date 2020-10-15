The Hideous Bog Monster Movie

The Hideous Bog Monster Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From the files of Boggy Creek comes... "The Hideous Bog Monster." An escaped lunatic named Herbie flees a maximum security mental hospital to begin a killing spree through the peaceful town of Fouke, Arkansas.

He is an accomplice of none other than a fourth generation of Dr. Frankenstein who is experimenting with a stolen book from the deepest and most restricted library vaults of the Vatican.

Herbie, who is obsessed with the local legend of the Fouke Monster, disguises himself as the creature and brings his victims to the lab for the evil Frankenstein to continue his blasphemous and unholy work.

The Vatican gets word of this and recruits it's elite team of female freedom fighters (The Sisters of St.

Tommygun) to travel to the small town of Fouke to retrieve the stolen book, vanquish Dr. Frankenstein and return safely.

Little do they know that through the powers of black magic, Herbie has summoned a demon so powerful that it's very existence can threaten the world.

Hold on tight for a wild ride!

Directed by James Baack