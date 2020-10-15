The new Mercedes-Benz eActros Driving Video

Global  
 

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:58s - Published
“Now & Next” is the theme under which Mercedes-Benz Trucks is presenting its new products at the Wörth plant and giving an insight into the future of sustainable mobility.

Among the new products on display is a prototype of the battery-electric eActros for heavy-duty distribution haulage; it is close to the series-production vehicle and gives a very tangible impression of the future model.

Series production is due to start in 2021 at the Wörth plant – alongside the existing manufacture of trucks with combustion engines.

The eEconic, designed specifically for municipal use, is based on the Mercedes-Benz eActros and is intended to follow it into series production in 2022.


