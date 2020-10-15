Ben 10 vs the Universe Movie

Ben 10 Versus the Universe Movie trailer HD - Cartoon Network - Plot synopsis: Ben 10 will face the biggest fight of his life...Vilgax in space!

Ben 10 Versus the Universe is coming soon to Cartoon Network!

ABOUT BEN 10: Ben 10 introduces fun-loving, 10-year-old, Ben Tennyson, his cousin Gwen and Grandpa Max, as they travel the country during summer vacation in their trusty RV.

Once Ben finds the Omnitrix, a mysterious watch-like device that transforms him into 10 different heroic aliens, a world of extraterrestrial superpowers opens up.

Ben 10 is produced by Cartoon Network Studios and created and executive produced by Man of Action Entertainmean.