Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' is heading straight to streaming

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' is heading straight to streaming

Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' is heading straight to streaming

According to Variety, Paramount has sold the sequel to the 1988 comedy to Amazon Studios.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eddie Murphy Eddie Murphy American stand-up comedian and actor

'Coming to America' Sequel Headed to Amazon | THR News [Video]

'Coming to America' Sequel Headed to Amazon | THR News

The movie, which was set for a mid-December theatrical release, will see Eddie Murphy return as Prince Akeem.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:16Published
COVID-19 halts Eddie Murphy's return to stand-up [Video]

COVID-19 halts Eddie Murphy's return to stand-up

The Nutty Professor star had plans to return with a big show, but when the pandemic hit they had to pull the plug.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Amazon Studios

Harry Styles in talks to star in LGBTQ drama My Policeman [Video]

Harry Styles in talks to star in LGBTQ drama My Policeman

Harry Styles is in final talks to star in Amazon Studios' upcoming new gay romantic drama, My Policeman.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ Sequel Headed To Amazon

Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ Sequel Headed To Amazon Pandemic-related movie theater closures aren’t stopping Eddie Murphy‘s long-awaited Coming 2...
SOHH - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America heading straight to streaming [Video]

Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America heading straight to streaming

Eddie Murphy's upcoming sequel 'Coming 2 America' has been sold by Paramount to Amazon Studios and will be released straight to the streaming service later this year.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:33Published
EDDIE MURPHY LAUGH 'TIL IT HURTS documentary movie [Video]

EDDIE MURPHY LAUGH 'TIL IT HURTS documentary movie

EDDIE MURPHY LAUGH 'TIL IT HURTS documentary movie trailer - No surprise that Eddie Murphy was voted most popular kid in his high school graduating class. Despite humble beginnings in Brooklyn, New..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:36Published