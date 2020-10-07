'Red Light On, Gaadi Off': Delhi's vehicular pollution can be reduced by 15-20%, says Gopal Rai



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Gopal Rai social activist CM Kejriwal launches new bio-decomposer solution to prevent stubble burning



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai kick-started sprinkling of bio-decomposer solution. The solution is prepared by Pusa Research Institute, at Hiranki Village in Narela. The solution will convert the stubble into compost and help in doing away with the practice of burning it. Kejriwal said, "There is around 700-800 hectares of land in Delhi where non-basmati rice is cultivated. We've made all arrangements. Farmers will not have to spend any money. Sprinkling will be done, stubble will get converted into compost and land will be ready for crops in 20-25 days." Credit: ANI Duration: 02:54 Published now Will ‘odd-even’ return? Delhi Minister answers as air quality remains ‘poor’



The air quality in Delhi continues to dip with every passing day. From vehicular pollution, to stubble burning in neighbouring states and dust from construction sites, several factors contribute to Delhi’s air quality which is now in the ‘poor’ category. Delhi government has taken several steps to ensure that the air quality does not plummet further. Delhi environment and development minister Gopal Rai was asked whether the state government is considering a return of the ‘odd & even’ scheme as a means to control vehicular pollution. Rai said that ‘odd & even’ is an emergency measure and a decision on that will be taken depending on the situation later. The Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital has already launched a ‘War Against Pollution’ campaign and a tree transplantation policy has also been passed in a recent cabinet meeting. Chief Minister is all set to launch the spraying of anti-stubble burning solution from Ghazipur village on October 13. Watch the full video on the all the latest details on Delhi pollution. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:24 Published now

Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital 'Staying in denial won't help': Kejriwal on Javadekar's Delhi pollution claim



Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar flagged off 50 CPCB inspection teams for field visits in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The CPCB teams will keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season. The Union Minister also urged Punjab govt to curb stubble burning. However, Javadekar added that stubble burning is not a major factor for air pollution. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Javadekar after he said that pollution in Delhi is due to local factors. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM sought to know as to why pollution suddenly increased. On Thursday, a layer of smoky haze lingered over the national capital. The air quality in the region took a hit as it reached 'very poor' levels. The 50 CPCB teams will make extensive field visits from October 15 to February 28 next year. The CPCB teams will focus on hot spots where air pollution is aggravated. Along with Delhi-NCR, teams will also visit places in UP, Haryana and Rajasthan. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:12 Published on January 1, 1970 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off': CM Kejriwal launches campaign to combat air pollution



As Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched another campaign -'Red Light On, Gaadi Off'. While addressing the media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We are launching a campaign 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' to tackle air pollution. There are one crore vehicles registered in Delhi. "According to experts, even if 10 lakh vehicles turn off ignition at traffic signals, then 1.5 tonnes of PM 10 will reduce in a year," he added. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05 Published on January 1, 1970