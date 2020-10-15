Liverpool gym owner fined for not abiding by the tier 3 lockdown rules

Gym owner, Nick Whitcombe defied the new Liverpool lockdown rules and refused to close Body Tech Fitness in Moreton because he said there 'won't be a gym to come back to' if he did.

A video which has now been widely shared on social media, shows police standing guard amongst gym members who were using equipment at Body Tech Fitness on Pasture Lane, Moreton, on Wednesday.