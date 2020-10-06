Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hancock confirms tougher restrictions for London and other parts of England

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Hancock confirms tougher restrictions for London and other parts of England

Hancock confirms tougher restrictions for London and other parts of England

Millions more people in London and across England will face toughercoronavirus restrictions from Saturday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock'sannouncement means that more than half of England’s population will be underTier 2 “high” alert or Tier 3 “very high” restrictions.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Covid-19: How will London and Essex cope with Tier 2 rules?

 People in London, Essex and York will be banned from meeting people outside their home from Saturday.
BBC News
London moves into Tier-2 Covid-19 restrictions [Video]

London moves into Tier-2 Covid-19 restrictions

London has been moved into Tier-2 restrictions, the second-highest Covid-19 alert level, as cases continue to rise in the capital. Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Erewash will also move to the "high" Covid alert level from midnight on Saturday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published
Sadiq Khan says London will move into Tier 2 restrictions [Video]

Sadiq Khan says London will move into Tier 2 restrictions

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he expects the government to announce that London will shortly be moving into Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions. MPs in the capital have been told the capital will move into high-alert level midnight on Friday, meaning households will be banned from mixing indoors - including in pubs - from Saturday. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
London set to move to Tier 2 of lockdown restrictions [Video]

London set to move to Tier 2 of lockdown restrictions

Millions of people in England will face tougher coronavirus restrictions asLondon is set to move into Tier 2 of lockdown measures.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Health Secretary: Herd immunity is a flawed goal without a vaccine [Video]

Health Secretary: Herd immunity is a flawed goal without a vaccine

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that we should have no confidence of everreaching herd immunity, even if everyone was to catch the virus. The HealthSecretary told the Commons: “Some have set out this more relaxed approach,including in the so-called Great Barrington Declaration, and I want to takethis argument head on because on the substance, the Great BarringtonDeclaration is underpinned by two central claims and both are emphaticallyfalse.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published
Hancock dismisses possibility of Covid-19 herd immunity [Video]

Hancock dismisses possibility of Covid-19 herd immunity

Matt Hancock has dismissed herd immunity against Covid-19 as “not possible”, even if everyone catches it. Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the strategy was "flawed" as he set out new coronavirus restrictions for the country. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this

margare80388525

margaret Hancock confirms tougher restrictions for London and other parts of England https://t.co/JfMGeRraVM 35 minutes ago

SomewhereCarr

xxxxDark RT @SomewhereCarr: Hancock confirms tougher restrictions for London and other parts of England https://t.co/rg9doL8kCX 48 minutes ago

SomewhereCarr

xxxxDark Hancock confirms tougher restrictions for London and other parts of England https://t.co/rg9doL8kCX 48 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

People keep partying in central London after pubs close for Covid curfew [Video]

People keep partying in central London after pubs close for Covid curfew

Large crowds partied in the streets of central London after bars closed at 10pm under the UK's new coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published
Housing Secretary says decision to be made on localised restrictions [Video]

Housing Secretary says decision to be made on localised restrictions

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick confirms a decision will be made shortly onwhether tighter coronavirus restrictions are needed in parts of England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
UK: Data of nearly 16,000 COVID-19 cases lost due to glitch [Video]

UK: Data of nearly 16,000 COVID-19 cases lost due to glitch

Coronavirus cases go unreported for a week in the UK after a data system failure.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published