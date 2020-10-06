Hancock confirms tougher restrictions for London and other parts of England

London has been moved into Tier-2 restrictions, the second-highest Covid-19 alert level, as cases continue to rise in the capital. Essex, Elmbridge, Barrow-in-Furness, York, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Erewash will also move to the "high" Covid alert level from midnight on Saturday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he expects the government to announce that London will shortly be moving into Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions. MPs in the capital have been told the capital will move into high-alert level midnight on Friday, meaning households will be banned from mixing indoors - including in pubs - from Saturday.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that we should have no confidence of everreaching herd immunity, even if everyone was to catch the virus. The HealthSecretary told the Commons: "Some have set out this more relaxed approach,including in the so-called Great Barrington Declaration, and I want to takethis argument head on because on the substance, the Great BarringtonDeclaration is underpinned by two central claims and both are emphaticallyfalse.
Matt Hancock has dismissed herd immunity against Covid-19 as "not possible", even if everyone catches it. Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said the strategy was "flawed" as he set out new coronavirus restrictions for the country.
