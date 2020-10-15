Global  
 

Could These Rope Bridges Save the Rarest Mammals on the Planet?

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:01s - Published
There are only 30 of these creatures left in the world.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.


Tweets about this

catrineinhorn

Catrin Einhorn Watching this gibbon walk across a rope bridge makes me smile. The ropes are patching together disjointed habitats… https://t.co/nyRedrJKc0 6 days ago

ConsBiolFLAMEs

ConservationFLAMEs (2/2) Biologists set up artificial rope bridges between these fragments so the gibbons could use them to travel acr… https://t.co/rhZjmIDak0 1 week ago

Forbysen

V. Malik Could These Rope Bridges Save the Rarest Mammals on the Planet? https://t.co/bkPiJQUCG9 1 week ago

Peter87214766

Peter This primate is on the brink of extinction. Rope bridges could save it https://t.co/opkJEsocIk It is heartening t… https://t.co/vq1yGKaj8j 1 week ago

rope_of_hope

Anisha ✨ RT @diksha_____: Instead of crying , can we build bridges of praise for both of them . The way these two have played ABIR and MISHTI , no… 1 week ago