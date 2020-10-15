Global  
 

Want restoration of J and K's rights: Farooq Abdullah after all-party meeting

Want restoration of J and K's rights: Farooq Abdullah after all-party meeting

An all-party meeting was held at National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar on October 15.

Following the meeting, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said, "We have named this alliance as People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

Our battle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the State the rights they held before 5th Aug 2019."


