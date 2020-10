WEB EXTRA: Queen Elizabeth Has First In-Person Public Engagement Since March Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:30s - Published 3 minutes ago WEB EXTRA: Queen Elizabeth Has First In-Person Public Engagement Since March Britain’s Queen Elizabeth attended her first in-person public engagement since the pandemic began in March. The 94 year old visited a military research facility with her grandson, Prince William, on Thursday (10/15). Neither royal was seen wearing a mask. 0

