California GOP Keeps Shifty Ballot Box Scheme

'The Appropriate Way To Deal With A Ballot': California GOP Defends Use Of Unofficial Ballot Boxes



The California Republican Party Wednesday defended its use of unofficial ballot boxes in places like churches and campaign offices, despite an order from the California Secretary of State's Office to.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:19 Published 16 hours ago

California GOP to continue ballot collection boxes despite cease and desist order



California's Republican Party is refusing to remove unauthorized ballot collection boxes placed in several counties. This despite a "cease and desist" order from the state. ABC's Josh Haskell has more. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:52 Published 21 hours ago