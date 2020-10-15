Tony Award Nominations Announced
This year, 18 productions were eligible for awards after Broadway shows abruptly closed on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Grace Ⓥ RT @broadwaycom: The nominees for the 2020 Tony Awards have been announced!
https://t.co/UAuzHZpFeO 5 seconds ago
LondonTheatre.co.uk As reported on @NYTheatreGuide, the 2020 Tony Award nominations have been announced 27 seconds ago
Karen ミ☆ Happy Halloween! 🎃🧛♀️☠🚀💍🖖 RT @TKTS: They're here! @TheTonyAwards have announced their nominations for this year! What do you think about the nominations? Any surpris… 1 minute ago
broadway.com The nominees for the 2020 Tony Awards have been announced!
https://t.co/UAuzHZpFeO 2 minutes ago
James Blynt RT @nytimes: The Tony nominations are being announced by the actor James Monroe Iglehart. Watch live here:
https://t.co/N2pxiZh48O 2 minutes ago
103.5 KTU RT @iHeartRadioBway: Here are the 74th Annual @TheTonyAwards nominees 🎊🤩👏
https://t.co/SOXtIivoPm 3 minutes ago
iHeartRadio Broadway Here are the 74th Annual @TheTonyAwards nominees 🎊🤩👏
https://t.co/SOXtIivoPm 5 minutes ago
TKTS By TDF They're here! @TheTonyAwards have announced their nominations for this year! What do you think about the nomination… https://t.co/Y5xxiQqVdO 5 minutes ago