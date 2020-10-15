Tony Award Nominees Announced

The Great White Way may be dark for the foreseeable future, but the show will go on for the Tony Awards.

CNN reports that nominations for Broadway's top prize were announced Thursday.

"Jagged Little Pill," the musical inspired by Alanis Morissette's 1995 album of the same name, led with 15 nods.

Due to the shortened season, Aaron Tveit was the only actor nominated for "lead role in a musical" for his part in Moulin Rouge.

Jake Gyllenhaal received a nomination for "Lead role in a play" his role in "Sea Wall/A Life".

Organizers have yet to announce a format or date for the ceremony, which was previously postponed from June.