John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:32s - Published
John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen
John Legend delivered an emotional performance of 'Never Break' at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.
