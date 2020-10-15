Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:32s - Published
John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend dedicates Billboard Music Awards performance to wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend delivered an emotional performance of 'Never Break' at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

John Legend dedicates emotional Billboard Music Awards performance to Chrissy Teigen after pregnancy loss

Just weeks after suffering a pregnancy loss, John Legend returned to the stage during the Billboard...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizFOXNews.comUpworthyBelfast Telegraph


John Legend Says 'This Is for Chrissy' Before Emotional Performance at Billboard Music Awards 2020 (Video)

John Legend delivered an emotional performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, less than two...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comUpworthy


Billboard Music Awards 2020: Must-See Moments

BTS is "Dynamite," Post Malone wins big, Demi Lovato calls out POTUS, John Legend's dedication to...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

From Lizzo’s Vote Dress to John Legend’s Touching Tribute, Here’s What You Missed at the BBMAs [Video]

From Lizzo’s Vote Dress to John Legend’s Touching Tribute, Here’s What You Missed at the BBMAs

From Lizzo’s Vote Dress to John Legend’s Touching Tribute, Here’s What You Missed at the BBMAs.Let’s break down the best moments just in case you missed it.Lizzo stepped out onto the BBMAs..

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:44Published
Demi Lovato's Commander In Chief performance 'censored at Billboard Music Awards' [Video]

Demi Lovato's Commander In Chief performance 'censored at Billboard Music Awards'

Demi Lovato's Commander In Chief performance 'censored at Billboard Music Awards'

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Post Malone big winner at delayed Billboard Music Awards [Video]

Post Malone big winner at delayed Billboard Music Awards

Post Malone was the big winner at the delayed Billboard Music Awards, takinghome nine gongs including top artist.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published