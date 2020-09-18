Global  
 

White Riot Documentary movie - clip - Plot synopsis: Britain, late-1970s.

Punk is exploding.

The country is deeply divided over immigration with the National Front, a far-right political party, gaining strength.

Outraged by this xenophobic agenda and a racist speech from Eric Clapton, music photographer Red Saunders teams up with like-minded creatives to form Rock Against Racism.

Focusing on issues that the mainstream British media ignores, the RAR zine challenges the status quo and sparks a grassroots youth movement that The Clash, Steel Pulse and other top punk bands jump on board.

Director Rubika Shah Writers Edd Gibbs, Rubika Shah Actors Red Saunders, Roger Huddle, Kate Webb, Lucy Whitman, Dennis Bovell, Pauline Black, Mykaell Riley, Topper Headon Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 25 minutes


Film_Movement

Film Movement - Independent films since 2002 RT @RichardRBMarcus: Link to my review of movie White Riot - documentary about Rock Against Racism Britain 1978:

RichardRBMarcus

Richard Marcus Link to my review of movie White Riot - documentary about Rock Against Racism Britain 1978:


'White Riot' Trailer

White Riot Trailer - Follows the Rock Against Racism movement of the 1970s, revealing both the nastiness of the rising National Front at the time and the amazing power of music, activism and a real..

THE WAY I SEE IT Documentary movie Clip - Touching Obamas Hair

THE WAY I SEE IT Documentary movie Clip - Touching Obamas Hair From the Academy Award-winning producer of FREE SOLO and based on the #1 NY Times Best-Seller by Pete Souza, Chief White House..

