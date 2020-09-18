White Riot Documentary movie - clip

White Riot Documentary movie - clip - Plot synopsis: Britain, late-1970s.

Punk is exploding.

The country is deeply divided over immigration with the National Front, a far-right political party, gaining strength.

Outraged by this xenophobic agenda and a racist speech from Eric Clapton, music photographer Red Saunders teams up with like-minded creatives to form Rock Against Racism.

Focusing on issues that the mainstream British media ignores, the RAR zine challenges the status quo and sparks a grassroots youth movement that The Clash, Steel Pulse and other top punk bands jump on board.

Director Rubika Shah Writers Edd Gibbs, Rubika Shah Actors Red Saunders, Roger Huddle, Kate Webb, Lucy Whitman, Dennis Bovell, Pauline Black, Mykaell Riley, Topper Headon Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 25 minutes