Ocean Springs homecoming rescheduled

Video Credit: WXXVDT2
Ocean Springs might have the chance to win two games in one week following West Harrison’s forfeiture due to COVID-19.

Stadium.- - ocean springs might have the- chance to win two games, in - one week... following west- harrison's forfeiture... due- to covid-19.- so the greyhounds get the regio- 4 class 6-a district- win... and now get to host nort- de-soto, out of - louisiana... for their- homecoming game.- they'll still be kicking things- off, at 7 p-m... looking to - build - on their overall record... of - 6-1.- - another game canceled, this - week... due to wayne county - having to quarantine... prior t- pascagoula's- region 4 class 5-a road game.

- and then over at moss point...- sophomore standout- jamarious brown is the- recipient, of his first divisio- i offer...- from




