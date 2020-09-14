Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

London bans different households from gathering as it tightens rules to tackle coronavirus spike

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:56s - Published
London bans different households from gathering as it tightens rules to tackle coronavirus spike

London bans different households from gathering as it tightens rules to tackle coronavirus spike

Cases in London have been doubling every ten days, prompting the government to bring in new restrictions .


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Covid: Southall wedding venue hosts 100-guest reception

 The owner of the venue in west London faces a possible £10,000 fine for breaching coronavirus rules.
BBC News
3D technology could save the live performance industry [Video]

3D technology could save the live performance industry

New 3D hologram technology could be the solution to a dearth of live musicduring the coronavirus pandemic, according to one artist. Singer-songwriterDan Olsen launched the technology, created by Musion 3D, during a performanceat a central London hotel in front of a socially-distanced audience of some 40people. Olsen, who is from the Faroe Islands but has been living in London forthe last six years, performed live from a studio in Mile End, east London,with his hologram projected into the room via the internet.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

London mayor expecting Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions for capital [Video]

London mayor expecting Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions for capital

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said that he expects the capital to be moved intothe Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions. Mr Khan told the London Assembly: “Finalconversations with ministers are ongoing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Coronavirus: 'Rule of six' explained [Video]

Coronavirus: 'Rule of six' explained

Most social gatherings of more than six people are now banned in the UK, in anattempt by the Government to curb the spike of Coronavirus cases. Police nowhave the power to break up groups more than..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published