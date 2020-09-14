London bans different households from gathering as it tightens rules to tackle coronavirus spike Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:56s - Published 2 minutes ago London bans different households from gathering as it tightens rules to tackle coronavirus spike Cases in London have been doubling every ten days, prompting the government to bring in new restrictions . 0

