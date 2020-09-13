Watch: PM Modi dedicates 17 bio-fortified crop varieties to nation

On the occasion of 75th Anniversary of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination to mark the long-standing relation of India with FAO.
A group of youth, who were unemployed due to lockdown, now started to earn around Rs. 60,000 per month by utilizing training camp of ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Dakshina Kannada under Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, Bidar. The training program on 'friends of Coconut Tree' (FoCT) was conducted for 200 rural unemployed youth, for climbing coconut tree using advanced equipment. Six days training given them and familiarized them with all aspects of coconut cultivation. Dakshina Kannada district possess 21,772 hectare area of coconut with production of 31,8594 thousands nuts.