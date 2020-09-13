Watch: PM Modi dedicates 17 bio-fortified crop varieties to nation

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:13s
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16 dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed bio-fortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day.

Event was witnessed by Anganwadis, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Organic and Horticulture Missions across the country.


