Wonderful video of a 'four seasons' garden bursting with autumn colours in the industrial heartlands

Jaw-dropping aerial video shows Britain's best garden bursting with autumn colours - despite being in the industrial heartlands.

Green-fingered Marie, 72, and Tony Newton, 70, have spent 38 years and more than £15,000 transforming their back garden into a beautiful oasis.

They have crammed 3,000 plants and flowers, including 450 azaleas, 120 Japanese maples and 15 blue star junipers into a quarter of an acre.

Their garden in Walsall, West Mids., is nicknamed "four seasons" on account of its year-round appeal.

This video was shot on the 15th October 2020.